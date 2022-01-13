Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.63

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 14613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.