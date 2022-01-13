Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.84. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 22,299 shares changing hands.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 30.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

