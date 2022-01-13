Research Analysts Set Expectations for O-I Glass, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Truist Securities also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OI. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 59,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

