Revolution Populi (RVP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,005.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $55.82 million and approximately $33,005.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

