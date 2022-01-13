Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in December

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RNMBY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

