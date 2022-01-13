RichQUACK.com Tops One Day Volume of $1.89 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $106.24 million and $1.89 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.57 or 0.07623127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.12 or 0.99889089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00067484 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars.

