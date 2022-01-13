RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE RMI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,908. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

