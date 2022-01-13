RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE RMI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,908. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
