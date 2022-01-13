Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 390 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 390 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

