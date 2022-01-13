Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €137.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €137.00 ($155.68) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAF. Barclays set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safran currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €126.09 ($143.29).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF stock traded down €1.00 ($1.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €109.88 ($124.86). 692,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($104.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €109.97 and its 200 day moving average is €110.87.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.