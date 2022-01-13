Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 1,072.2% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.16. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

