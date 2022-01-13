Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 155 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 155 ($2.10) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.04) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.12) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.29).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD traded up GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 117.36 ($1.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,121,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,538,773. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.37. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.94).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,237.68).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.