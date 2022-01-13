Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €200.00 ($227.27) target price by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €161.92 ($184.00).

SU traded up €4.46 ($5.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €168.46 ($191.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €150.99. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

