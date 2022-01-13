Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.96

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 7191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $696.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after buying an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.0% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,673,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,401,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

