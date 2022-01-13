Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Down 96.1% in December

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the December 15th total of 504,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCOA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

