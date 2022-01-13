SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,273.87

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,273.87 ($17.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,326 ($18.00). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,323.50 ($17.97), with a volume of 1,262,320 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGRO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.80) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.95) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.32) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.95) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,299.70 ($17.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market cap of £15.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,379.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,273.87.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

