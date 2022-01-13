Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $406.84

Shares of Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$406.84 and traded as high as C$410.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$405.00, with a volume of 2,212 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$406.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$392.30.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($19.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.45 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

