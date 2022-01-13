Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.25

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.25 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.91). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 67.60 ($0.92), with a volume of 330,190 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £209.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other Severfield news, insider Alan Dunsmore sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £287.04 ($389.63).

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

