Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.45 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.12). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.83 ($0.12), with a volume of 6,340,344 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shanta Gold from GBX 36 ($0.49) to GBX 32 ($0.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.56 million and a PE ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.45.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.