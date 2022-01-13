Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 144870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

