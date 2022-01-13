Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 1,038.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SHZHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 933,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,384. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $26.71.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
