Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Expands By 1,231.7%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 1,231.7% from the December 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,574. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 183.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CANF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 351.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.