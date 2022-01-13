Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Decreases By 96.0%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.07. 61,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

