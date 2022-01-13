Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Increases By 1,200.0%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. 28,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,946. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

