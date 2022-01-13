Short Interest in ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Declines By 93.5%

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 2,150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.8 days.

OTCMKTS ESRCF traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $3.54. ESR Cayman has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Get ESR Cayman alerts:

About ESR Cayman

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.