Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Increases By 1,026.8%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 1,026.8% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EVVTY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.76. The company had a trading volume of 364,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,601. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.79. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $96.42 and a 1-year high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

