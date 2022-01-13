Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 1,266.2%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, an increase of 1,266.2% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $$1.15 during trading on Thursday. 1,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

