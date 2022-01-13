Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Declines By 95.7%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HGTXU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 144,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

