Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Declines By 95.7%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HGTXU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 144,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.33.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
