Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Declines By 94.2%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 148.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NewMarket by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 63.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 58.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,766. NewMarket has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $429.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.62.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

