Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Declines By 93.9%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PURE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 11,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 103.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

