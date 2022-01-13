Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Declines By 93.9%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PURE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 11,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 103.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

