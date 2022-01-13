Short Interest in Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Decreases By 96.2%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SBLUY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Stabilus has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.74.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.