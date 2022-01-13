Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Increases By 1,020.0%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,999,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of StrikeForce Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

