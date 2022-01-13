Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Increases By 1,020.0%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,999,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of StrikeForce Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.33.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile
Read More: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.