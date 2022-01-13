Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €75.00 ($85.23) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

ETR SHL traded down €0.38 ($0.43) during trading on Thursday, hitting €61.46 ($69.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,980 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.15. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

