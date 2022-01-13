Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €142.59 ($162.03).

Shares of SIX2 traded up €2.30 ($2.61) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €161.60 ($183.64). The company had a trading volume of 25,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a twelve month low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($193.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is €155.15 and its 200-day moving average is €133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

