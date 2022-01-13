Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €142.59 ($162.03).

Shares of SIX2 traded up €2.30 ($2.61) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €161.60 ($183.64). The company had a trading volume of 25,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a twelve month low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($193.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is €155.15 and its 200-day moving average is €133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

