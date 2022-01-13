SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €43.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been given a €43.00 ($48.86) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

S92 stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €36.00 ($40.91). 130,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.50. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of €32.02 ($36.39) and a 1-year high of €68.00 ($77.27). The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

