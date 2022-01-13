SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €43.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been given a €43.00 ($48.86) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

S92 stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €36.00 ($40.91). 130,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.50. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of €32.02 ($36.39) and a 1-year high of €68.00 ($77.27). The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

