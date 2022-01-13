Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report sales of $15.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $11.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $54.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.83 million to $58.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.77 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.18. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

