SouthState Corp Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $389.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.18 and its 200 day moving average is $356.53. The stock has a market cap of $406.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.04.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

