SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.38 ($4.76).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.09) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.75) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,997.56). Insiders have bought a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,412 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 267 ($3.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.12. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.43).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

