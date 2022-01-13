Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.24

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.24 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 58.23 ($0.79). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.82), with a volume of 178,554 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.79 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.24.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

