Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.24

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.24 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 58.23 ($0.79). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.82), with a volume of 178,554 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.79 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.24.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

