STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 226.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,641. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

