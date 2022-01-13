Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 15.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Stantec by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

