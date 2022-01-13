Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.51. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 85,823 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $94.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.67.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter.
About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)
Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.
