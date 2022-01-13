Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 13th (ABBN, ASC, ASML, AT1, BNP, BOSS, CBK, COK, DEC, DG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 13th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 36 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASOS (LON:ASC)

was given a GBX 3,040 ($41.27) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.30 ($8.30) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.40 ($9.55) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €69.00 ($78.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €67.00 ($76.14) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.10 ($9.20) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €70.00 ($79.55) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €23.60 ($26.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($128.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €145.00 ($164.77) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €24.00 ($27.27) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.60 ($27.95) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.50 ($13.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €52.00 ($59.09) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $35.00 to $20.00.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,710 ($23.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €64.90 ($73.75) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($68.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($68.18) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €48.20 ($54.77) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.90 ($3.30) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €111.00 ($126.14) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €46.00 ($52.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €49.00 ($55.68) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 390 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €43.00 ($48.86) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €137.00 ($155.68) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €105.00 ($119.32) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €98.00 ($111.36) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($22.73) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €75.00 ($85.23) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €119.00 ($135.23) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €60.00 ($68.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €200.00 ($227.27) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.50 ($32.39) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €13.70 ($15.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €10.00 ($11.36) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €15.85 ($18.01) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 155 ($2.10) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €54.00 ($61.36) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €164.00 ($186.36) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($215.91) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.