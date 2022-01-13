Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 13th (ABBN, ASC, ASML, AT1, BNP, BOSS, CBK, COK, DEC, DG)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 13th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 36 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 3,040 ($41.27) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.30 ($8.30) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.40 ($9.55) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €69.00 ($78.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €67.00 ($76.14) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.10 ($9.20) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €70.00 ($79.55) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €23.60 ($26.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($128.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €145.00 ($164.77) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €24.00 ($27.27) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.60 ($27.95) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.50 ($13.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €52.00 ($59.09) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $35.00 to $20.00.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,710 ($23.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €64.90 ($73.75) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($68.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €60.00 ($68.18) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €48.20 ($54.77) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.90 ($3.30) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €111.00 ($126.14) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €46.00 ($52.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €49.00 ($55.68) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 390 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €43.00 ($48.86) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €137.00 ($155.68) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €105.00 ($119.32) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €98.00 ($111.36) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($22.73) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €75.00 ($85.23) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €119.00 ($135.23) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €60.00 ($68.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €200.00 ($227.27) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.50 ($32.39) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €13.70 ($15.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €10.00 ($11.36) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €15.85 ($18.01) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 155 ($2.10) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €54.00 ($61.36) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €164.00 ($186.36) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($215.91) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

