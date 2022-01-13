Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 343,078 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENE opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XENE. TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company's products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007.

