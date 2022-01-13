Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of SU opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.