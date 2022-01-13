Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEOAY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

