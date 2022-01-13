Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAX. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €83.50 ($94.89) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($99.43).

Shares of SAX traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €68.65 ($78.01). The company had a trading volume of 31,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a twelve month high of €81.70 ($92.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is €70.50 and its 200-day moving average is €69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.73.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

