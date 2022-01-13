Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SZU. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €15.20 ($17.27) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Südzucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.55 ($16.53).

Shares of SZU traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €13.36 ($15.18). 167,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -32.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.40. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 52-week high of €14.62 ($16.61).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

