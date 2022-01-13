SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.90

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.90 and traded as low as C$7.52. SunOpta shares last traded at C$7.52, with a volume of 93,797 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.90. The stock has a market cap of C$807.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$249.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

