Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $892,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $331.28. 390,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,690 shares of company stock worth $230,350,656. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

