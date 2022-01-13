Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 7,468 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $354,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 456,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 60,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $11.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $613.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,900. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

